Crocodile attack: Third day of SAR for missing boy ends

KUCHING (May 23): The third day of the search and rescue (SAR) operation for the seven-year-old boy victim of a crocodile attack adjourned at 6.08pm on Monday.

According to the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operations centre, the SAR started at 9.10am today with Petra Jaya and Batu Lintang fire station rescue boats conducting a water surface search in a five kilometre radius area from the location the victim had allegedly gone missing.

“At around 10.30am today, our K9 team arrived at the Bomba post to start their search operation.

“The K9 team, together with firefighters from the Petra Jaya and Batu Lintang fire stations, then made their search within a five-kilometre radius until late afternoon,” said the Bomba spokesperson.

The spokesperson however said that as of 6pm today, there was no indication of the victim at the said location.

The SAR operation was led by operations commander TPgB II Latif Iring and was assisted by the Bomba Water REscue Team, Royal Malaysian Police, Malaysian Civil Defence Force, Sarawak Forestry Corporation, People’s Volunteer Corps and Safety Water and Rescue Team Auxiliary Fire officers.

On the fateful morning of May 21, the boy identified as Mohd Adammi Moktar was said to have been playing by the riverbank in front of his house with his two older sisters at around 8.30am.

With them was their 48-year-old grandmother Bibah Harup, who said the crocodile could have measured up to around six metres long.

According to her, she heard her two granddaughters shouting ‘crocodile’ and she quickly turned around to see the crocodile clamping its jaws down on her grandson’s head.

She tried to rescue him but within seconds, he was dragged into the river.