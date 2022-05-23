Dr Annuar: 455 dilapidated schools in S’wak identified for upgrading projects from 2017 until 2022

KUCHING (May 23): A total of 455 dilapidated schools in Sarawak have been identified for upgrading projects by the Ministry of Education from 2017 until 2022, said Deputy Education, Innovation and Talent Development Minister Dr Annuar Rapa’ee.

He said of the total, 245 of these projects have been completed.

He was responding to a question from Kennedy Chukpai Ugon (GPS-Murum) during the question-and-answer session at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Sitting today.

On how many dilapidated schools have been identified in Murum, Dr Annuar said there are ten dilapidated schools in the constituency of which five are in the plan for upgrading while another five are in the implementation stage.

“These five are SK Long Gang under the Industrialised Building System (IBS) project 2019 which has since been completed; SK Batu Keling under the RM1B Phase 2 project and currently under construction (13 per cent); SK Ulu Kakus under the RM1B Phase 1 project and currently under construction (47 per cent); SK Metalun under the 11th Malaysia Plan project and currently under construction (12 per cent); and SK Tegulang under the 11th Malaysia Plan project and currently under the tender documentation process,” he said.

Asked on what were the allocations for the dilapidated schools under Murum constituency, he said around RM30.5 million were allocated to four primary schools.

“SK Long Gang was allocated with RM3.3 million; SK Ulu Kakus with RM13.3 million; SK Batu Keling with around RM5.9 million; and SK Metalun received RM8 million in 2022,” he said.