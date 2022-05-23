Fadillah: Single lanes at Mile 6, 7 flyovers to open for traffic before July 2022

KUCHING (May 23): The single lanes for Mile 6 and 7 flyovers at Jalan Kuching-Serian would be opened to motorists before this July, said Senior Minister of Works Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

He said following the completion of Mile 10 flyover in Kota Padawan, the upcoming opening of the lanes at the Mile 6 and 7 flyovers signified the commitment of Public Works Department (JKR) Sarawak and the contractors towards ensuring smooth traffic flow along the Kuching-Serian stretch.

“At least one lane would be opened at Mile 7 flyover before Gawai, and one lane at the Mile 6 flyover by end of June,” he said during a press conference called after officiating at the opening of Mile 10 Flyover yesterday.

When asked by reporters about the safety concerns amongst motorists regarding the Mile 9 traffic light, Fadillah said JKR Sarawak would conduct a study before deciding whether or not to discontinue it.

According to him, the traffic light is not part of the Pan Borneo Highway project planning, as it was constructed by a developer.

“We need to sit down with the MPP (Padawan Municipal Council) regarding this matter, and also discuss with JKR Sarawak in terms of technicalities.”

On the Mile 10 flyover, the federal minister said it was a part of Works Package II of the Sarawak section of the Pan Borneo Highway project, stretching from Sematan to Kuching.

The works kicked off in November 2016, with overall cost of RM323 million that also covered the construction of the flyovers at Mile 4, 6 and 7.

Still on the Pan Borneo Highway project, Fadillah assured all that Phase 1 of the Sarawak section should reach completion by the year-end.

According to him, four works packages have completed, namely the Telok Melano-Sematan, Nyabau, Serian-Balai Ringin, and Julau.

“For the remaining packages, hopefully they could be completed by the end of this year.

“However, we do anticipate delays in one or two packages, or parts of the remaining packages due to challenges faced by the contractors such as shortages in manpower and raw materials, as well as the rising prices of construction materials and diesel fuel,” he added.

In this regard, the minister said the teams from his ministry and JKR Sarawak, as well as the contractors had been working closely in finding ways to complete Phase I of the project by this year’s end.

The RM16.117 billion mega development in Sarawak, with 11 works packages, commenced in October 2015, involving the construction of a 786km stretch, spanning from Telok Melano to Miri.

Adding on, Fadillah said the implementation of Phase II of the Sarawak-Sabah Link Road (SSLR) and Pan Borneo Highway Sarawak projects had been approved, in principal, during a Federal Cabinet meeting.

SSLR Phase II would involve three packages covering 326km, while Phase II of Pan Borneo Highway Sarawak, stretching from Limbang to Lawas, is expected to reach completion in 2028.