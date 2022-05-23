Gerawat: S’wak focusing on 3 core elements to achieve developed status by 2030

MIRI (May 23): Sarawak is focusing on three core elements as it moves towards achieving its status as a developed state by 2030, Deputy Minister in Sarawak Premier’s Department (Labour, Immigration and Project Monitoring) Datuk Gerawat Gala has disclosed.

“Under the leadership of our Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, the Post Covid Strategic Plan 2030 has three core focuses to steer Sarawak into a developed state by 2030.

“First one is boosting the state’s economic growth so that Sarawak becomes a developed and high-income state with a per capita income of RM15,000 per month.

“Secondly is social inclusivity where every race and people from all walks of life are not to be left behind in the tract of development, while the third one is sustainable development.”

Gerawat said this in his address when representing Sarawak Premier as the guest of honour and Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas as Tuai Pengabang at Miri Division Gawai Dayak Celebration 2022 at Meritz Hotel here on Saturday night.

Also present were Deputy Minister for Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development, Dr Ripin Lamat; Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau; Senator Dato Dr Nuing Jeluing; Miri Resident Abdul Aziz Mohd; Dayak Association Miri (DAM) chairman cum organising chairman Wilfred Mac and local community leaders.

Touching on the event, Gerawat said the theme ‘Segulai Sejalai Nuju Pemansang’ (United Towards Development) is consistent with the government’s objective to foster good relationship between all races and religions.

“The organising of this Gawai Dayak celebration by various Dayak organisations and NGOs (non-governmental organisations) is for the same purpose – fostering a spirit of unity among the Dayaks and promoting the culture and traditions of the Dayaks.

“This celebration is an opportunity for the Dayak community here to interact and foster closer ties not only among themselves, but also other races within our community,” he added.

He said that Gawai Dayak is not just a festival, but it is also an opportunity to create awareness among the younger generation who did not grow up in longhouses or villages to understand as well as know the identity of their Dayak community much better.

“Sarawak has always been regarded as a true reflection of 1Malaysia or Keluarga Malaysia. We don’t just tolerate our differences but we accept and appreciate our differences.

“This is our special heritage which we are proud of and which we will preserve. We are just like the different colours in a rainbow which merged to form a very beautiful rainbow. We only see and appreciate the beautiful rainbow and not the different colours that make up the rainbow,” he said.

At the function, he announced grants totalling RM181,000 for the Miri Division Gawai Dayak Committee from himself (RM20,000), Uggah (RM50,000), Deputy Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government Datu Dr Penguang Manggil (RM20,000), Baram MP Anyie Ngau (RM20,000), Deputy Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Datuk Sebastian Ting (RM10,000 and RM24,000 for the committee’s Dayak Education Award), Dr Nuing (RM10,000), Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau (RM10,000), Dr Ripin (RM10,000), Minister of Transport Datuk Lee Kim Shin (RM5,000) and Pujut assemblyman Adam Yii (RM2,000).

The event this year was hosted by Dayak Association Miri (DAM) in collaboration with several other Dayak-based NGOs as well as Miri Resident’s Office.