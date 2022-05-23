Has Petronas settled state sales tax for 2021? Soon Koh asks Abang Jo

KUCHING (May 23): Bawang Assan assemblyman Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh has asked the Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg to explain whether Petronas has fully paid the state sales tax accruing from the oil and gas business in 2021.

He noted that Sarawak Budget 2022 featured the estimated revenue of RM10.036 billion and expected expenditure of RM10.646 billion.

“The state’s Budget 2022 was therefore expected to incur a deficit of RM610 million. Among the assumptions that were stated as one of the bases in the formulation of the budget was a RM3.876 billion state sales tax on oil and gas productions derived in the state.

“I would like to ask YAB the Premier whether or not Petronas has paid in full the sales tax accruing from the oil and gas business in 2021 and how much is the total amount?” he questioned in his debate on TYT’s address at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting today.

Wong further asked for updates concerning the state-owned Development Bank of Sarawak (DBOS).

“How much of Sarawak’s reserves has been deposited with DBOS? What are the so-called strategic infrastructural projects in the state that DBOS had extended financing to and how much?

“Has DBOS, after four years of operation, been able to contribute to the state coffers via payment of dividends and interest on the deposits placed with the bank by the state government?” he asked.

Wong said the people are also anxious to know the outcome of the special meetings between federal government and Sarawak on Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

“Has the federal government decided on the increase of grants to Sarawak, similar to or better than what Sabah has obtained?” he asked, referring to the announcement made by minister in charge of Sabah and Sarawak Affairs Dr Maximus Ongkili earlier this year that Sabah would receive almost five times increase in annual grants.

He pointed out that the landslide victory secured by the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government in the 12th state election means that the people of Sarawak have high expectations that the promises made in the GPS Manifesto will be dutifully fulfilled.

“Moving forward, the next five years shall be the defining period for the people of Sarawak to gauge the GPS government on its fulfilment of the ‘Sarawak First’ initiatives premised primarily on the compliance and implementation of MA63 as well as its Post Covid-19 Recovery and Development Strategy as outlined in its manifesto.

“My colleagues and I will play our meaningful role as the opposition members in ensuring that what had been promised by GPS will be duly and timely delivered,” he said.

On that note, he also strongly urged the state government to seriously consider taking back Sarawak’s autonomy over education and public healthcare to enable Sarawak and its people to truly enjoy the best that could be offered to them.