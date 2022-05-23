Henry: PDP wants to take back Mas Gading, Saratok for GPS

BAU (May 23): Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) is ready to wrest back Mas Gading and Saratok parliamentary seats for Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) in the coming 15th General Election (GE15), said its vice president Dato Henry Harry Jinep.

He disclosed that several potential candidates lobbying to be candidate for PDP have moved around, introducing themselves to the voters in these two constituencies.

“For Saratok, we want to wrest it back. No compromise (with other parties). GPS will put candidate there and we will take it back. That one is PDP seat. PDP will nominate a candidate to the top leaders to decide.

“For Mas Gading which we had lost in last general election, we want to wrest it back. Now in Mas Gading, people have seen and observed, tasted how it is like to be under Opposition. We need the representative to be in GPS, in order to work with local ADUNs (assemblymen), to bring up the area,” he said when met by the media after officiating at an event here yesterday.

Mas Gading is currently represented by Mordi Bimol from Democratic Action Party (DAP) who won the seat by 3,204 vote-majority by defeating PDP candidate Datuk Anthony Nogeh Gumbek, who was then contesting under Barisan Nasional (BN) ticket.

PDP lost in Saratok after its candidate Subeng Mula, who contested under the then BN ticket, was defeated by Datuk Ali Biju who was then with Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) by 989 votes.

Ali has since joined Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) in 2020, and he has made known his intention to defend the seat in the coming GE15.

Henry said Premier and GPS chairman Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has made a stand that GPS will contest in all 31 parliamentary seats in Sarawak, which means there is no compromise to give way to other parties.

Regarding Mas Gading which constitutes the state seats of Tasik Biru and Opar, he said there is not much going on in terms of development since the parliamentary constituency fell to the Opposition.

“In Opar we have a lot of things to do, because we have a new ADUN there and now the sitting MP is not doing anything for Opar, so we need GPS to come back and the seat belongs to PDP,” he added.

According to him, PDP’s two other parliamentary seats, namely Bintulu and Baram, will likely see the two incumbents retained. Bintulu MP is Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing who is also PDP president while Baram MP is Anyi Ngau.

On a related matter, Henry, who is also Deputy Minister of Transport, said he concurred with the advice by Abang Johari that leaders of all GPS components must act in unison and set aside personal interest particularly when it comes to nomination of election candidates.

He agreed with Abang Johari’s statement that if all GPS components work together and remain united, the coalition can win all the 31 parliamentary seats that it will contest in GE15.

“The moment a candidate is announced to represent GPS, everybody must get together to ensure the candidate must win. We don’t want a repeat of a situation where the candidate has been announced, and then in the last minute there is a chaotic situation where people start to sabotage each other.

“This must not happen anymore. This is what the Premier is telling all the component parties,” he said.

Abang Johari, when declaring open the Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) triennial delegates conference on Saturday, had called on components in GPS to be in one heart and one mind in facing the general election.

He had been quoted as saying that with strong representation in parliament, GPS can continue to have a strong voice in negotiating and bringing back Sarawak’s rights as enshrined in the Constitution, Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) and the Inter-Governmental Committee (IGC) Report 1962.

Henry said GPS must not allow infighting and sabotaging to happen this coming general election which will only weaken the coalition.

“We have seen changes of prime ministers for three times. And GPS has been very determined. GPS determines who is the prime minister because we have voice, so we are considered as one of the decision makers.

“We want to maintain that strength for the good of Sarawak,” he added.

To another question, he said he expected the general election to be held very soon.

“The earlier the better, because we are still fresh from the State Election (where GPS won 76 of the 82 seats). The earlier we go for it, the earlier we move forward because we cannot wait, there’re are a lot of things to negotiate and bring back to Sarawak,” he said.