Huang: Sarikei in dire need of new terminal wharf to replace current worn facility

KUCHING (May 23): Sarikei is in a dire need of a new terminal wharf to replace the current worn facility, Dato Sri Huang Tiong Sii (GPS-Repok) told the august House today.

“The current one is being repaired again and again over the last five years. It is time to consider a new terminal wharf as a replacement,” he said when debating the motion of appreciation on the Yang di-Pertua Negeri’s opening address.

Huang also appealed to the government to consider building a new commercial wharf at Sungai Nyelong in Sarikei.

“The current commercial wharf is not safe to be used for heavy trucks and high volume of commodity. The wharf is in urgent need to be replaced and rebuilt at a new strategic location,” he said.

According to him, the banks of the Sarikei River along the Rejang and Nyelong Rivers is one of the popular recreation and leisure places in Sarikei.

“The cliff is also a prime location for water sports festivals and has the potential to be a recreational venue for domestic and foreign visitors.

“The upgrade will enable Sarikei Waterfront to attract more visitors and to boost the eco-tourism after the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

Huang pointed out that the construction project of Jalan Pasi to Tanjung Manis worth RM321 million will benefit not only the people of Sarikei but the entire central region of Sarawak.

He said the people of Sarikei were very grateful for this road project which will facilitate communication networks for areas in central Sarawak.

He was glad to note that the Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg had transformed Sarikei through various development projects.

With the increase in heavy traffic along Jalan Repok, he said many commuters were using the alternative road, Jalan Nyelong By-Pass to commute in and out of Sarikei.

Given this, Huang said the upgrading work of Jalan Nyelong is urgently needed to ease traffic congestion in Sarikei.

According to him, the upgrading of Jalan Nyelong-By-Pass was approved under Projek Rakyat.

He thus called for an update on the project to be made known to the people.

On another issue, he called on the government to consider building more telecommunication towers in his constituency to enhance Internet access in the area.

“It is now a technology area but unfortunately Internet access remains an issue in my constituency such as Bulat, Kim San, Bayong and Merudu,”

He added that these areas were still without fixed lines and Internet coverage.