International pageant launches first NFT in celebration of silver jubilee

KUCHING (May 23): The Miss Tourism International Organisation has launched its first Non-Fungible Token (NFT) in celebration of the pageant’s25th anniversary.

Formulated by YASTECH Digital Solutions, a subsidiary of the pageant’s main organiser YAST Group, the NFT launch marks the beginning of another important milestone for Miss Tourism International through digitalisation.

Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said the digital platform would showcase the first batch of Miss Tourism International NFT comprising seven reigning queens.

They are Miss Malaysia Tourism 2021 How Zo Ee, Miss Vietnam Tourism 2021 Hoang Thi Huong Ly, Miss Indonesia Tourism 2021 Jessy Silana Wongsodiharjo, Miss Philippines Tourism 2021 Keinth Jensen Petrasanta, Miss Paraguay Tourism 2021 Araceli Dominguez, Miss Nigeria Tourism 2021 Toluwalope Olarewaju, and Miss Finland Tourism 2021 Lily Anni Sofia Korpela.

“The launch of the digital NFT platform showcasing the seven reigning queens is a good model that will create sustainable impact, besides being well prepared six months before the exact event to be carried out on the ground.

“The successful model for these seven reigning queens should set a good pathway to be followed by our 60 queens from around the world this year, and for years to come,” said Abdul Karim in launching the Miss Tourism International Pageant NFT at Raia Hotel and Convention Centre Kuching yesterday.

The Miss Tourism International NFT is a platform for the public to show their support to the delegates of the 25th Miss Tourism International final, to be hosted here this Nov 25.

Priced at US$1 per token, each Miss Tourism International NFT holder would get a chance to vote for the ‘Miss Popularity’ subsidiary title, obtain access to view the 25th Miss Tourism Internationalfinal via online gateway, and also gain a cash back of 25 per cent should they wish to surrender their token to the Miss Tourism International Organisation.

Abdul Karim said he would also be anticipating the complementing ‘Cats Around The World’ contest, to be run throughout the promotional period and subsequently, would be another remarkable effort in promoting Kuching, the ‘Cat City’, as well.

“This will attract another unique pool of community (comprising people) from around the world through innovative combinations between the beauty queens and cats.

“I believe that through the blockchain technology, which promises immutable track records in the digital world, there will be a lasting impression in the digital realm for us to create and show the world our beautiful homeland with our diversified and rich culture, heritage and natural wonders,” he said.

Abdul Karim also said that the ‘borderless, 24/7 availability of the digital world’ had been fully leveraged by the organising committee in promoting Sarawak even before the line-up of ground events, set to run from Nov 10 to 27.

“Expecting a series of activities including promotional activities, tourism field trips, charity visits, photography, and filming of tourist attractions in Sarawak, I foresee that this will be one of the most meaningful and significant events of the year.

“As the hosting state, we shall support the main organiser, a great host to these beauty queens from around the world, where we will make sure that they bring back fond memories and share with their fellow citizens; thus, leading an impact where they are going to promote Sarawak to their own respective countries,” said the minister.

During the event yesterday, Raia Hotel and Convention Centre Kuching was also announced as the official venue and official hotel for the 25th Miss Tourism International 2022 – World Final.

Among those present were the ministry’s permanent secretary Hii Chang Kee, Miss Tourism International president Tan Sri Datuk Danny Ooi, and 25th Miss Tourism International 2022 – World Final organising chairperson Esther Law.