Land issues delay education projects in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (May 23): Land issues are among the reasons for delaying the building of education facilities in Sabah, said Deputy Education Minister II Datuk Mohamad Alamin.

Mohamad urged the Sabah government to help address the land issues and the implementing agencies in Sabah, namely the Public Works Department, to help in speeding up the process to implement the projects.

He added that the Federal government has allocated RM1.02 billion to upgrade schools in Sabah under three categories which consist of full replacement of school buildings, the construction of additional buildings and for the maintenance of available buildings.

“Some of the projects are ongoing while some are in the process of being implemented,” he said in his speech at the Sabah Teachers Day celebration at the Sabah International Convention Centre here on Monday.

Mohamad also said that he had been updated by the Sabah and Sarawak Affairs Minister, Datuk Seri Panglima Maximus Ongkili that education matters have been agreed to be included in the Malaysia Agreement 1963 discussions.

He added that this should include giving Sabah the power to decide on the state’s education development, including the appointment of education officers.