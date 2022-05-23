Liwan: 4G coverage for populated areas in Song increases to over 32 pct in first quarter of this year

KUCHING (May 23): The 4G coverage for populated areas in Song district has increased to 32.04 per cent in the first quarter of this year, says Deputy Minister of Utility and Telecommunication Datuk Liwan Lagang.

He said this was an improvement from the 26.02 per cent coverage as of the fourth quarter of 2021.

“Further improvement is expected after the completion of the various coverage expansion programmes under the Sarawak Multimedia Authority Rural Transformation (SMART) and National Digital Connectivity Plan (Jendela) initiatives next year by Sarawak Multimedia Authority (SMA), Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) and Sarawak Digital Economy Corporation (SDEC),” he said during the question-and-answer session at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Sitting here today.

He was responding to a question from Lidam Assan (GPS-Katibas) who had enquired what was the overall implementation status of the various types of Sarawak Linking Urban, Rural and Nation (Saluran) connectivity under SMA and connectivity by MCMC in Song district.

Liwan told the august House that various projects are being implemented under Saluran of which the initiatives comprised both interim and permanent solutions for internet connectivity.

“For the interim solution, there are four longhouses, namely Rh Guntor Takan, Song; Rh Sidi (Ng Nayai, Ulu Katibas); Rh. Lucy (Ng Lanang, Tekalit); and Rh Api (Ng Terusa, Ulu Katibas) connected through Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) technology under the Wifi SALURAN initiative.

“As for the permanent solution, three towers have been constructed under SMART Phase 1, namely Ng Lanang and Ng Barok in Tekalit, Song and Ng Banjor, Song,” he said.

He also said that 49 locations in Katibas have been provided with interim solutions for internet service via the Broadband Wireless Access (satellite broadband) initiative under Jendela.

“Meanwhile, for the 4G coverage expansion programme, a total of 19 locations have been identified in Katibas area and are currently in various implementation stages,” he said.

On Lidom’s query on what was the coverage distance for Broadband Wireless Access and the Sarawak Rural Broadband Network (MySRBN) project, Liwan said the ideal coverage distance of WiFi service from the access point (AP) of the Broadband Wireless Access is up to 100 meters, whereas the ideal coverage distance of the WiFi service from the MySRBN transmitter site is up to 2.5km depending on geographical characteristics of the area.

“The number of MySRBN subscribers in Katibas is 89 households as of April 2022,” he added.