Miri has one of the highest squatter populations in Sarawak, says Pujut rep

KUCHING (May 23): A government backbencher told the august House today that Miri has one of the highest squatter populations in Sarawak.

Adam Yii (GPS-Pujut) said this was due to the fact that Miri, being the oil and gas centre, had a lot of job opportunities.

“Over the years, our Sarawak government has made many attempts to resettle them. However, they are more rural-urban migration.

“Just in Pujut, there are about 690 households of squatters that have to be resettled,” he said when debating the motion of appreciation on Yang di-Pertua Negeri’s opening address today.

Up to now, Yii said the resettlement arrangement had been mostly by way of allocating an alternative piece of land, or giving a lot, for them to resettle.

He observed that this arrangement was not ideal because due to financial constraints, these squatters had to rebuild their houses using recycled materials from the old house, and the new house was generally not provided with proper infrastructure like road access, electricity and water.

“This arrangement does not improve their living conditions. The relocation has in fact added financial burdens to them.”

He thus suggested that the authorities look into building low-cost housing for them instead to provide better living conditions for them.

Yii said Miri had in recent times experienced frequent flash floods.

“Notwithstanding the heavy rains that occur more frequently due to the climate change, and the new developments that are continuously coming on stream resulting in additional volume of surface runoffs, the aging drains at the early housing development areas like Krokop, Piasau Jaya, Piasau Link and Pujut are no longer adequate and need to be upgraded or rebuilt.

“Moreover, there are still many earth drains at Piasau Utara and Pujut Corner that need to be upgraded to concrete drains,” he said.

Yii said the Miri City Council was working closely with the Drainage and Irrigation Department (DID) and Public Works Department (JKR) to improve overall drainage system and the discharging points.