Premier: Miri will continue to be centre for economic development in Sarawak

MIRI (May 23): The resort city will continue to be centre for economic development in Sarawak, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Abang Johari said he met with Shell top management in The Hague two weeks ago and was informed that the company will make Miri as a strategic centre for the development of oil and gas industry in the region.

He was delighted that all Shell officers will be centred in Miri, following Shell’s decision to move its headquarters from Kuala Lumpur to Miri.

“This will create more economic development for Miri thus increasing the purchasing power in the city,” he said when officiating the Miri Malay Charitable Trust Board (LAKMM) Ramah Tamah Aidilfitri at a hotel here last night.

With the presence of Shell in Miri, Abang Johari believed that other vendors that are providing services to the multi-national oil and gas company will also make Miri as their operations centre.

“The investors have confidence with Sarawak as well as Miri.

“Our oil and gas industry will continue to grow due to our political stability, business friendly policies, friendly community and we have resources that can create robust economic development.

Meanwhile, Abang Johari called LAKMM to forward to him the proposals for next development planning for Surau Al Hidayah Tab Cinaq at Pujut 5 as well as to upgrade the landscape for At Taqwa Mosque.

Also present were Premier’s wife Puan Sri Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tun Datuk Tuanku Bujang, Deputy Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Development I (Women and Childhood Development) Datuk Rosey Yunus, Deputy Minister of Youth, Sport and Entrepreneur Development II (Entrepreneur Development) Dr Ripin Lamat, Tupong assemblyman Fazzrudin Abdul Rahman and LAKMM’s chairman Datuk Abdillah Abdul Rahim.