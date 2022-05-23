Pujut rep wants govt to resolve shallow access channel problem of Miri Port

KUCHING (May 23): Adam Yii (GPS-Pujut) has called on the government to resolve the shallow access channel problem of the Miri Port so that the city does not have to rely on the ports in Bintulu and Samalaju.

“This will also translate into cheaper prices for Mirians,” he said when debating the motion of appreciation on Yang di-Pertua Negeri’s opening address in the august House today.

According to the Miri Mayor, the development of the Piasau Nature Reserve has not been progressing well.

He said the general conditions have to be improved to make it the premier nature reserve in the city as it was envisioned.

“For the overall development of Greater Miri, the construction of road access to Mulu and Limbang have to be sped up. The importance of direct road access from Miri to Limbang without crossing Brunei territory has been woefully apparent during this present Covid-19 pandemic where road access from Miri to Limbang and Lawas was cut off due to the closing of Brunei border.

“Limbang and Lawas have been accessible by air only in the past two years,” pointed out Yii.

For the further development of the various tourist destinations, he said construction of road access to Mulu National Park and waterfalls sites like Julan had to be expedited.

With the increasing number of passengers throughput at Miri Airport, he said the present terminal building was no longer suitable and adequate.

As such, he proposed a new terminal to be constructed with the proper two-level airport terminal design to cater to the increasing number of passengers anticipated.

“With the many new and innovative initiatives and projects launched by our GPS government, I am hopeful that our GPS government is mindful of the importance of having a quality civil service.”

Without an efficient and effective civil service, Yii said it might not be easy to implement many good initiatives and projects introduced by the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government.

“We may have negative results like delayed projects, ‘sick’ projects and so on,” he said.

He therefore urged the government to ensure that Sarawak’s civil service is top qualify with relevant and systematic training.