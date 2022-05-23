Rayong: PSB willing to put aside political differences, cooperate with state govt

KUCHING (May 23): Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) will definitely cooperate with the current state government cabinet, said Engkelili assemblyman Dr Johnical Rayong Ngipa.

He said the current state government was democratically elected by the people of Sarawak during the recent state election and what was important for PSB was that Sarawak continued to develop and everyone in Sarawak’s political spectrum should work together.

“For the sake of advancement and development for the people of Sarawak, let us continue to work together to live up to the mandate given by the people of Sarawak in the last state election.

“We need to work together regardless if we are from the government or opposition because we need to look at the bigger picture when serving the people of Sarawak,” he said when debating the motion of appreciation on the Yang di-Pertua Negeri’s opening address during the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting on Monday.

According to him, there was “so much” that elected representatives could do to help Sarawakians if they worked together, as there were many areas which could see improvement especially development-wise.

Therefore, he said he would strive to help and assist the state government, including the state’s quest in matters related to the Malaysia Agreement 1963, carrying out his duties as an assemblyman and setting aside different political backgrounds.

“We know Sarawakians will be happy if they have roads and communication, clean water and electricity supply, education and scholarships as well as employment, health and economy.

“I also believe Sarawakians want the government to solve problems faced by them, especially in the rural areas, such as internet problems and Native Customary Rights Land problems too.

“By working together and creating good policies which are close to the heart of the people, we believe Sarawak can be well taken care of,” he said.

He added he believed the politics of bickering and hitting out at each other would never benefit Sarawakians, which was why he felt it was time for a change and to do things in a gentlemanly manner.

Hence, he hopes all Sarawakian elected representatives regardless of political affiliation will work together and put the development of Sarawak first before anything else.

Rayong cited the scenario of the federal government changing three times since 2018 and hoped Sarawak will never face such a problem in the future.

“From what we saw since 2018, in which the federal government changed three times, I am sure some might ask what is the scenario of our political landscape in Sarawak and in Malaysia one day.

“It may be difficult to answer but if we are willing to work together, all of us can do what is best to serve the people,” he said.