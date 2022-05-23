Rep calls for more telco towers to be erected in Ngemah

KUCHING (May 23): Anyi Jana (GPS-Ngemah) has called for more telecommunication towers to be erected in his constituency to enhance Internet service in the area.

He told the august House today that the problem with the Internet service in Ngemah was that no telecommunication service provider was willing to offer coverage especially in the remote areas.

“Telco service plays a key role in this digital era. The economic sector and social activities these days require good telco service,” he said when debating the motion of appreciation on the Yang di-Pertua Negeri’s opening address.

On education, Anyi said the schools in his constituency were in a dire need of improvement in terms of facilities and teaching materials.

He said the federal government and the Sarawak government must work closely to provide adequate equipment and facilities to schools in rural areas.

According to him, there are also students in Ngemah not qualified to receive education due to citizenship issue.

He said some of these students had excelled in their studies despite citizenship problem.

He said these students were without their birth certificates because their parents also did not possess legitimate identification documents.

“It is hoped that the Sarawak government will come up with a mechanism to address such citizenship issue in rural areas,” he added.