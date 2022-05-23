Rep: Int’l schools signify state’s commitment to providing quality education

MIRI (May 23): The Sarawak government is committed to providing quality education to Sarawakians, particularly those in the B40 (low-income) group, through international school facilities.

Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau said this when officiating at the Miri Che Lee Khor Moral Uplifiting Society Gawai goodies giveaway yesterday.

He also pointed out that only through education that Sarawak could change the fate of its people.

“Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg had mentioned previously that the government would be building five international schools in various locations in Sarawak to meet that need.

“Education is very important as it can change the fate of a low-income family. Knowledge is power, and that power can bring changes to many people’s lives.

“Sarawak government’s intention is to bring that change and in turn, they will become the people who contribute to the development of Sarawak, becoming a strong and wealthy nation.

“Of course, entry into these schools would require excellent results, so B40 parents must play their role in encouraging their children to work hard, starting from primary school level, to meet such qualification,” said Dennis.

Meanwhile, the society’s chairman Tony Pui said the giveaway of goodies was one of Miri Che Lee Khor’s community services.

“We have always worked on giving back to the community of Miri, as well as to follow the teachings of our religion, inculcating in everybody the generous spirit of caring and giving.

“This is our way to help the unfortunate members of the public irrespective of race and religion,” said Pui.

The Gawai goodies were distributed to 100 people.

Apart from Gawai, the annual programme is also held during the Chinese New Year and Hari Raya Aidilfitri seasons.