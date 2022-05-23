Sabah education fund to be launched next month – Hajiji

KOTA KINABALU (May 23): The Sabah government will be launching the Sabah State Education fund, also known as the TPNS, next month.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Haji Noor said that the TPNS will allow more Sabahan children to go for higher learning in the country or abroad.

“The Sabah government has set up the TPNS which will be launched next month. The setting up of the TPNS is one of the initiatives under the Sabah Foundation Group’s Strategic Transformation Plan for 2015-2023.

“The effort is also in line with one of the thrusts of Sabah Maju Jaya’s direction, which is to increase human capital development and the well-being of the people,” he said when launching the Sabah-level Teachers Day celebration at the Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) on Monday.

The Sabah Legislative Assembly on Dec 9, 2021, unanimously approved the Government’s Trust Fund (amendment) Enactment 2021 which allocated funds for education in Sabah.

The Enactment came into effect on Jan 1, 2022.

Hajiji said that several initiatives were implemented by the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah-Barisan Nasional (GRS-BN) government to support education development in Sabah.

“This includes contributing 10,000 units of laptops to Form Five and Form Six students in Sabah. In the Sabah budget 2022, the government also allocated school social aids such as uniforms, school shoes and stationery involving 289,204 students with a RM13.9 million fund.

“The Sabah government is also committed to continue two more special education aids which were introduced in 2021 in the form of cash aid for higher learning institutions registration (BUDI) and examination special cash aid (BAKTI) involving RM17.5 million in funding,” he said.

He added that 5,000 students received the BUDI aid while 40,000 students benefited from BAKTI last year.

Aside from that, the Sabah government also introduced funding to 1,500 parents-teachers associations (PTA) at schools in Sabah in an initiative called BAGUS and computer aid for schools named BISBAH.

“We also focus on vernacular schools and non-Islamic religious bodies in Sabah with RM47 million allocated for non-Islamic religious bodies and vernacular schools, missionary and private schools in Sabah this year.

This mirrors the sincerity of the government to ensure the welfare of all races and religions in Sabah is looked after,” he said.

In the meantime, Hajiji called on all educators in Sabah to be strong pillars in producing students and support to build a successful Sabah through a prosperous and quality education system.

“In line with the theme of Teacher’s Day this year, the government is confident and believes that with high quality teachers, the nation and country will achieve excellence and glory,” he said.

During the event, Hajiji presented the 2022 Teacher Award to Datin Seri Panglima Dr Hajah Nuinda Alias while the Leadership Award was presented to Madaile Hj Basri.

He also launched a book ‘Tawag Tokoh Guru Sabah’ which was published by the Sabah Education Department.