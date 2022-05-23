Sabah’s new Covid-19 cases stay at 43

KOTA KINABALU (May 23): Sabah’s new Covid-19 cases maintained at 43 on Monday.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun said eight districts recorded an increase in infections while six districts saw a decrease.

He said four districts, namely Lahad Datu, Ranau, Tambanan and Tenom which reported zero case on Sunday, registered new infections with Tenom having two cases and the rest with one case each.

He said Kunak, Tawau and Kuala Penyu recorded zero case.

Meanwhile, Masidi said Kota Kinabalu remained at double digits with 16 cases, a decrease of six cases.

“Fifteen districts did not report any new infections in the last 24 hours,” said the Sabah’s Covid-19 spokesperson.

Of the 43 cases, he said 42 were in Category 1 and 2, and one in Category 5.