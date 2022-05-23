Sarawak has submitted formula for special grant review to Putrajaya, says deputy minister

KUCHING (May 23): The Sarawak government has submitted a formula to Putrajaya for reviewing the special grant under Article 112D of the Federal Constitution, said Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali.

The Deputy Minister in the Premier of Sarawak’s Department (Law, MA63, State-Federal Relations) said the formula submitted was to ensure that the special grants to Sarawak can be distributed fairly and equitably.

“In fact, Premier of Sarawak, who is also Minister of Finance and New Economy has emphasised that the special grant to Sarawak ought to be based on a reasonable and pragmatic formula, taking into account the financial position of the Federal government as stipulated in Article 112D of the Federal Constitution,” she said in a supplementary reply to Wilfred Yap (GPS-Kota Sentosa) in the august House today.

Sharifah Hasidah said if the federal government and the Sarawak government were unable to reach an agreement on any matter, it shall be referred to an independent assessor.

She said this was provided under Article 112D (6) of the Federal Constitution.

According to her, the independent assessor’s recommendation thereon shall be binding on the federal and Sarawak governments.

“And it shall be given effect as if they were the agreement of those governments,” she added.

Yap told the august House that it had been reported that federal government and the state government of Sabah had reached a consensus on reviewing special grant to Sabah under Article 112D of Federal Constitution, increasing the current grant by 4.7 folds from RM26.7 million to RM125.6 million for this year.

He asked why Sarawak had not reached such consensus with the federal government.