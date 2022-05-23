Sharifah Hasidah: S’wak pursuing special grant negotiations through joint consultative committee meeting

KUCHING (May 23): Sarawak is pursuing its negotiations for the special grant under Article 112D of the Federal Constitution through a joint consultative committee meeting, said Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali.

The Deputy Minister in the Premier of Sarawak’s Department (Law, MA63, State-Federal Relations) said the joint consultative committee meeting was under the Special Council on Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

“The negotiations for Sarawak’s special grants entitlement under Article 112D of the Federal Constitution is currently being pursued through a Joint Consultative Committee Meeting under the Special Council on MA63,” she said when replying to Wilfred Yap (GPS-Kota Sentosa) in the august House today.

Sharifah Hasidah said the Sarawak government had requested for the joint consultative committee meeting to be held in the near future.

According to her, the forthcoming meeting will touch on the formula for reviewing the special grant under Article 112D of the Federal Constitution.

She added that other related matters can be discussed and agreed upon, to ensure that special grants to Sarawak can be distributed fairly and equitably.