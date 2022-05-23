SIDS to set up education fund meant for Dayak students

SIBU (May 23): Sarakup Indu Dayak Sarawak (SIDS) is set to establish a fund meant to help improve the education level of Dayak students in the state.

In this respect, President Dato Alice Jawan said the women’s wing of Sarawak Dayak National Union (SDNU) had formed a committee to determine the criteria of eligibility for the ‘Barbara Mendu Bay Education Fund’.

“This education fund will be used to help members’ children, and also Dayak students, at secondary school, matriculation and university levels.

“SIDS had been allocated a grant by the government. Therefore, parts of the grant would be channelled to this education fund,” she said in her opening speech for a joint ‘Pe-Gawai Dayak and Mother’s Day 2022’ celebration here Saturday night.

Alice, who is the permanent secretary to the Ministry of Utility and Telecommunication, represented Deputy Premier of Sarawak Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas at the event.

Adding on, she said SIDS members would also contribute to the fund.

“SIDS has about 10,000 members – if every member contributed RM12, we should be able to collect RM120,000 for the fund.”

On the name of the fund, Alice said Barbara Mendu Bay was regarded as ‘the most active Iban woman politician in the 1960s and 1970s’.

“She was a member of SUPP (Sarawak United People’s Party) and for this reason, I have discussed the setting up of the fund with Deputy Sarawak Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, who is also SUPP president.

“I asked SUPP to support this fund using the name of their Bumiputera member and he (Dr Sim) agreed. He would later announce the fund in further details,” she said.

On another matter related to education, Alice said SIDS had established Tan Sri Empiang Jabu Research Chair in collaboration with Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM).

“The chair will conduct research into the development of Dayak women in various fields such as politics, social and economics.

“The objectives are to narrow the development gap and also to provide scholarships.

“This means that SIDS members’ children would be given financial assistance to further their studies at UPM in particular, as well as at private universities in Sarawak,” she added.

Later, Alice announced a grant of RM20,000 from Uggah for SIDS Sibu to run their activities.

The event also hosted Temenggong Stanley Geramong, Pemanca Matthew Ganggang, SDNU Sibu chairman Chambai Lindong, Sibu Orang Ulu National Association (OUNA) chairman Lade Kulong, SIDS Sibu advisor Catherine Nain Abit, SIDS Sibu chairperson Angelyn Uchi Maseng, and event’s organising chairperson Monica Giri.