SUPP: Address racial imbalance in Sarawak civil service

KUCHING (May 23): Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) has called for a Cabinet Committee to be set up to address racial imbalance in the civil service.

SUPP made this call to the Sarawak government in a motion passed at the party’s triennial delegates conference (TDC) held at its headquarters here yesterday.

“It is urged that the Sarawak government set up a Cabinet Committee to look into the racial imbalance in the Sarawak and Federal civil service, and to draw up implementation strategies and guidelines in addressing the imbalance issues,” read the motion.

Re-elected SUPP president Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, who is Deputy Premier of Sarawak, revealed this at a press conference after chairing the TDC.

According to him, the TDC also adopted two internal motions.

He said the first party internal motion resolved that SUPP central establish Higher Education Counselling Bureau and Sa’ati Education Foundation Bureau.

He disclosed that SUPP had been helping secondary school leavers with their enrolments into local universities for 18 years, and to carry on with such efforts, he said two new education-related bureaus will be set up to reach out to more Sarawakian students who wish to pursue tertiary education.

He added that the other party internal motion resolved that SUPP central establish ‘Agricultural Information and Development Bureau’.

On another matter, Dr Sim said party delegates had contributed RM100,000 to the Barbara May Mendu Education Fund to complement the Sarakup Indu Dayak Sarawak’s efforts in continuing the good cause.