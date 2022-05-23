Tiang: Proposed X-ray imaging unit at Beladin Health Clinic to be built under 12MP

KUCHING (May 23): The proposal to build an X-ray imaging unit at Beladin Health Clinic in Beting Maro has been shortlisted for implementation under 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP), said Deputy Minister for Public Health, Housing and Local Government (Public Health and Housing) Michael Tiang.

However, he said there are no plans to expand hemodialysis services at health clinics in Beladin and Pusa.

“Dialysis patients from Pusa can access hemodialysis services at Betong Hospital. Meanwhile, patients from Beladin can receive hemodialysis services at Debak Health Clinic, ” he said in response to Beting Maro assemblyman Razali Gapor during question-and-answer session at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) meeting here today.

On medical officers, Tiang said there are five medical officers stationed at Pusa Health Clinic, while six were posted at Beladin Health Clinic.

“Both clinics provide basic services such as outpatient services, maternal and child health services, and support services such as laboratory services and pharmacies,” he added.

He also revealed that both Pusa and Beladin clinics receive regular specialist services through monthly visits from the Family Health Specialist at Mid-Layar Health Clinic.

When asked as to how many dialysis machine available at Debak health Clinic and Betong Hospital, Tiang said Debak Health Clinic has six dialysis machines operating in two shifts per day with a total of 24 patients receiving dialysis treatment.

He said Betong Hospital has 11 dialysis machines operating in three shifts per day, with a total of 59 patients receiving dialysis treatment.