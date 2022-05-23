Urgent need for another public hospital in Bintulu, says Tanjong Batu rep

KUCHING (May 23): There is an urgent need for another public hospital to be set up in Bintulu, says Johnny Pang Leong Ming (GPS-Tanjong Batu).

He said this is in view that the population in his constituency is increasing rapidly with more job opportunities being made available, thanks to the investment of industrial players in Bintulu.

“The capacity of the current hospital doesn’t seem to be able to cope with the number of increasing patients visiting the hospital each day.

“Even finding a car park is a huge challenge to all the patients and their families and it is really frustrating when such small matters add up to their burden and stress of having a sick loved ones or being sick themselves,” he said in his maiden speech when debating on the Tuan Yang Terutama’s (TYT) address at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Sitting today.

He also said that the government could also consider a major expansion by reserving the neighbouring lands surrounding the current hospital.

Pang also called on the Ministry of Education, Innovation and Talent Development to look into setting up another secondary school in his constituency.

He suggested that the ministry take this up as a priority project in order to solve the issue of overcrowding in schools.

“An example is SMK Bintulu which is currently accommodating approximately 3,600 students and it is definitely far beyond the capacity of the school’s facility,” he said.

In his speech, Pang also touched on telecommunication issues in Bintulu which are in urgent need of improvement and upgrading.

“The rapid increase in the usage of such service is foreseen to be surging with more influx of foreign investments into the town.

“There are many complaints among domestic and industrial users that at times, the WiFi speed in certain areas, especially during peak hours, is indeed, very slow and frustrating,” he said.

He said this sub-par Internet service delivery is posing great hindrance to e-transaction and e-commerce development which is becoming a very common platform in the corporate world today.

“The operator should set up more efficient transmission towers at strategic areas to have this issue overcome in the soonest possible time.

“I would like to suggest that our Sarawak government implement our own telecommunication system,” he said.