KUCHING (May 23): A vehicle on Sunday was destroyed by a fire at Jalan Pelabuhan here.

In a brief statement by the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), an emergency call concerning the fire was received at about 7.22pm.

A fire truck with seven personnel was then dispatched from the Tabuan Jaya fire station to the scene.

No injuries from the incident were reported.

The cause of the fire has yet to be identified.

The operation ended at about 7.48pm.