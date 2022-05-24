Bukit Semuja rep suggests govt allowance for non-Muslim religious leaders

KUCHING (May 25): Bukit Semuja assemblyman John Ilus has requested the state government consider paying allowances to non-Muslim religious leaders in Sarawak.

He said as the only state with a Unit for Other Religions (Unifor), Sarawak has shown that unity is solidly intact despite its diversity.

“It would be very conclusive and at the very right time that our government consider to pay some monthly allowances to our religious leaders – bishops, priests, monks, pujari, and others for their role and functions,” he said when debating the motion of appreciation on the Head of State’s address in the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) yesterday.

John also hoped that the government would increase the allowance of community leaders in line with the new minimum wage.

He said this is necessary due to the high cost of living.

“Based on their current allowance, the community leaders, are considered in the poor category under the poverty line,” he said.

He also suggested the state government increase the allowance for village security and development committee (JKKK) secretaries, and to give monthly allowances to the other members of registered JKKKs.