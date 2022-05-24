Covid-19 cases in KK increase 100 pct

KOTA KINABALU (May 24): A 100 per cent increase in new Covid-19 cases in the state capital were recorded from 16 on Monday to 32 on Tuesday, pushing Sabah’s caseloads to 52.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said with the exception of Kota Kinabalu, the situation in other districts is well under control.

“A total of 16 districts did not record any new infections in the past 24 hours. Five districts recorded only one infection in their respective districts.

“Tenom reported two cases, Penampang three, Papar and Kuala Penyu also three cases. Tuaran recorded four cases equal to Monday’s number,” he said.

Fifty out of 52 cases on Tuesday are in Category 1 and Category 2.

One new case each was recorded in Category 3 and Category 5.