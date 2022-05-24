Desperate Kpg Baru Mission folk seek help before river washes village away

LAWAS (May 24): Kampung Baru Mission villagers in Lawas are making a desperate appeal to the relevant authorities to step-in as river erosion in the village worsens.

The villagers’ spokesperson Berindang Tuie, 59, said some parts of the village are now very close to the riverbank, including the church.

“Heavy rain in the last few days had caused further erosion to the riverbank.

“The villagers are not only worried for their safety, but also our most concern is that this village will soon disappear if no immediate action is taken to stop the erosion,” he told The Borneo Post today.

Beridang added that the villagers had a meeting yesterday and agreed to forward the matter to the relevant authorities, including the state government to step in and help address the issue.

“All we want is for the relevant authorities including state government to find both short-and-long-term solutions to this issue which we have been dealing with for decades.

“We hope the state government will listen to our appeal,” Beridang said.