Five Balingian longhouses still without road access, says rep

KUCHING (May 24): Residents from five longhouses in Pelata, Balingian are still using boats as a form of transportation to cross Batang Balingian to carry out their daily activities.

This was revealed by Abdul Yakub Arbi (GPS-Balingian) who pointed out that these longhouses are yet to have road access until today.

“The five longhouses are Rh Tundan, Rh Liai, Rh Mikai, Rh Ngelantar, and Rh Jamit.

“With no road access, this makes it more difficult for residents from the five longhouses especially when there is an emergency,” he told the august House when debating the Yang di-Pertua Negeri’s address yesterday.

According to him, a connecting road from the coastal road to Benawa has been completed but the five longhouses in the Pelata area still do not have any roads.

In view of this, he requested that a project connecting Benawa to the longhouses be implemented.

On a related issue, Abdul Yakub said the federal road from Balingian to Sungai Anak ought to be monitored by the relevant agencies.

He said the road should be maintained and construction should be continued to connect it to the Pan Borneo Highway for the benefit of people in the area.

“The construction of this road is not only an alternative road to Balingian-Bintulu, but also serves as a main road for residents along the route to access coastal roads as well as the Pan Borneo Highway,” he said.

In his speech, Abdul Yakub also touched on dilapidated schools in his constituency which he said required special attention.

He said one of the schools was SK Jebungan, which has been exposed to the risk of riverbank erosion.

“At the end of last year, the school jetty was submerged by the current of the river which had eroded the riverbank,” he said.

Another school, he said, was SK Kenyana which faced flood issues every monsoon season.

“We were also informed by the Mukah Education Office that SK Kuala Balingian is in dire need of repair as the primary school is estimated to be 80 per cent dilapidated,” said Abdul Yakub.