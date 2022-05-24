Former diplomat, son detained on suspicion of growing cannabis in Janda Baik

BENTONG (May 24): A former diplomat, with the title of Datuk, and his son have been detained on suspicion of growing 102 cannabis trees in the compound of a house in Kampung Sum Sum, Janda Baik in Bukit Tinggi here.

The plantation of cannabis is said to be the biggest in the country so far.

Pahang police chief Datuk Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf said the 78-year-old diplomat was arrested in his house in Janda Baik here at about 6.10 pm on Saturday (May 21) whereas this 53-year-old son was arrested in a house in Shah Alam, Selangor, at 5.30 pm yesterday.

During the raid at the house on an 8-acre plot of land in Janda Baik, police also found dried plants suspected to be cannabis, two glass bottles of suspected cannabis oil, coconut oil, and a modified bamboo stick believed to be used for cannabis consumption.

“The suspected cannabis liquid costs about RM250 per bottle based on the market value. It is believed to be processed in the house to be sold to their contacts.

“The value of the 102 cannabis trees seized is RM61,200 where each tree is valued at RM600. In fact, this can be said to be the largest seizure of cannabis plants in the country so far,” he said during a press conference at the Bentong district police headquarters here today.

Ramli said during investigations, the first suspect revealed that he used several drops of a liquid believed to be cannabis oil mixed in drinks over the past three years.

“Preliminary investigations on the second suspect, who tested positive for drugs, found that he had been involved in drug activities since 2013, apart from planting the banned substance since 2015,” he said.

According to Ramly, the police did not rule out the possibility that the remote location of the house had made their activities easier to conceal. Investigations are still underway to determine who the substance was sold to and how it is marketed.

He said the former diplomat has been remanded for seven days from May 22, while a remand application against his son would be made today to assist in the investigations under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act (ADB) 1952 and Section 6B of the ADB 1952. – Bernama