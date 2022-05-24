Lackadaisical attitude to blame for Labuan’s river pollution

LABUAN (May 24): The public’s lackadaisical attitude of indiscriminately dumping rubbish is the main cause of the pollution of Sungai Gersik.

Labuan Corporation (LC) acting chief executive officer, Rithuan Ismail said the river had been declared as a preserved river by the local authority.

“We have carried out a massive clean-up programme in collaboration with the Drainage and Irrigation Department (DID but unfortunately, the lackadaisical attitude of certain people is the main cause of pollution of the river.

“We cannot allow the river to be continuously polluted, so we have no choice but to carry out the clean-up programme again with the DID.

“We are optimistic that we can clean up the river with the traditional method of collecting rubbish by using river booms, but the irresponsible act of throwing waste into the river must immediately stop,” he said.

Rithuan also urged the locals to serve as eyes and ears of the local authorities and report any suspicious activity, as legal action could be taken against those found littering in public areas under the (Anti-Litter) By-Laws 1992.

“The lackadaisical attitude of the community that leaves the entire job of preserving and conserving our rivers to the authorities will do little to change the fate of these rivers that are now almost lifeless.

“Every piece of trash discarded indiscriminately by the community will be swept into the drainage system before it floats to the retention pond, then the tributaries and river, and finally, into the sea,” he said.

Rithuan said a huge amount of allocation had to be spent to clean up Sungai Gersik, as part of efforts to rehabilitate the river.

A local businessman, Roger Leong, 46, who conducts business near the river, said complaints of polluted river had created a fear of psychosis among the people.

“To see individuals defecating in the river is disgusting. Each day as I ride my two-wheeler on roads along the river bank, I am sickened by the sight as garbage is also dumped into the river, with the stench all the more revolting.

“I hope there will be some action on the part of civic bodies to clean up the mess…hefty fines must be slapped on those who dump garbage and defecate in the river,” he said.

He suggested that Sungai Gersik be cleaned and fenced up so that waste could not be thrown into the river. – Bernama