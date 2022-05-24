Lee says his ministry working with authorities on increasing flight frequency

KUCHING (May 24): Ministry of Transport Sarawak is working closely with the relevant aviation authorities to study the possibility of increasing flight frequency especially during the festive seasons and to expand flight coverage to other international destinations within this region, said its minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin.

“In fact, I have personally met and discussed this proposal with the chief executive officers of the airlines; namely AirAsia Berhad, Malindo Airways Sdn Bhd, FlyFirefly Sdn Bhd, Malaysia Airlines Berhad and MasWings Sdn Bhd.

“My ministry will also make similar arrangement to have discussion with Scoot Tigerair Private Limited and Royal Brunei Airlines Sdn Bhd on the same proposal,” he said in his ministerial winding-up speech at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) today.

Noting the recent public outcry on the high air fares charged by the airlines for flights coming into and within Sarawak especially during the recent festive season, Lee informed the august House that the ministry is very concerned about it.

He said the matter had been conveyed to the Ministry of Transport, Malaysia and Malaysian Aviation Commission (Mavcom) to take immediate action on the issue, and subsequently, remedial action was taken by both the Ministry of Transport, Malaysia and Mavcom to make sure that the prices of air tickets are reasonable.

Lee noted that another issue raised by the public is the frequent rescheduling of flights by the airlines.

“On this matter, my ministry has conveyed our displeasure on this issue to the airlines and requested minimum disruption to the published flight schedule into and within Sarawak which has caused untold inconveniences to the travellers.

“My ministry has also informed and requested the Ministry of Transport, Malaysia and Mavcom to take the necessary action on this matter,” he said.

Lee said the ministry is also monitoring closely the number of flights into and within Sarawak.

He said that from January 2021 until the first quarter of this year, the total number of aircraft and passenger movement to all Sarawak airports was 93,539 aircraft movement and 3.56 million passengers.

For the same period, a total of 82.3 million kilograms of cargo movement was recorded in all Sarawak airports including STOLports, he added.

“There must be enough flights to serve the needs of travellers and for the movement of cargoes.

“To date, the number of approved weekly flights into Sarawak is 619, comprising 33 international flights and 586 domestic flights,” he said.