Lorry driver to have fresh trial over teen’s death

KOTA KINABALU (May 24): A lorry driver will have a fresh trial at the Sessions Court here on Tuesday to a charge of causing the death of a teenage boy five years ago.

Bujet Otek, 71, who appeared before judge Ummu Kalthom Abd Samad, had pleaded not guilty to an amended charge under Section 304 (a) of the Penal Code.

The indictment provides for a jail term of up to 30 years and a fine, upon conviction.

The accused, who was represented by counsel Dato’ Seri Rakhbir Singh, had allegedly committed the offence on the boy at a paddy field area at Kampung Lubok in Kiulu, Tuaran at 2.20 pm on October 25, 2017.

The court fixed July 20 – 21 for the fresh trial of the accused.

In the meantime, the accused was released on a bail of RM15,000 with two local sureties.

The court also ordered the accused to report to a nearest police station every Monday, not communicate with any of the prosecution’s witnesses and for his passport to be kept by the court, if any.

On May 23, 2022, the Court of Appeal here unanimously allowed an appeal by the accused, who hails from Sarawak.

The Court of Appeal, which held a physical sitting, made the orders on the accused among others that the order of the Sessions and High Courts against the accused be set aside.

The appellate court also ordered the matter to be remitted back to a different Sessions Court judge to hear the matter de novo (a fresh) on the amended charge against the accused.

At the Court of Appeal, Rakhbir argued that that the Sessions Court was wrong in law to re-amend the charge and legally did not have the power in law to do so once the prosecution had amended the charge.

Rakhbir further argued that in law the provisions did not expressly provide power for the Sessions Court to re-amend the charge after the prosecution had amended it.

That apart, Rakhbir submitted upon the prosecution amending the charge, Bujet had subsequent to it raised and gave a statutory alibi notice pursuant to Section 402 A of the Criminal Procedure Code stating that he was not at the place as per the amended charge.

Rakhbir further submitted at the Court of Appeal that Bujet took the matter up to the High Court by way of revision but it was dismissed leading Bujet with no choice but to proceed to appeal to the Court of Appeal.