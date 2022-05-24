Minister: Regulating spectrum to enable optimal use of underutilised bands

KUCHING (May 24): The right to regulate spectrum will enable the Sarawak government to plan the development of the telecommunications sector more efficiently and comprehensively, said Datuk Julaihi Narawi.

The Utility and Telecommunication Minister said this included the optimal use of spectrum resources, especially in underutilised spectrum bands.

“This will accelerate efforts to expand telecommunications coverage such as mobile broadband to include 2G and 4G, Fixed Wireless Broadband (FWB) includes Sarawak Rural Broadband Network (MySRBN), and WiFi Hotspot service in rural areas.

“This right is also important to enable the Sarawak government to regulate wireless communication activities by public and private entities more effectively and also to address security issues such as spectrum pollution, if any,” he said in his ministerial winding up speech at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) today.

Julaihi added this effort will be realised when the Sarawak Spectrum Management Plan is drafted and implemented later.

He was referring to the amendment to the Land Code that was passed in the DUN last week, which empowers the state government to control the airspace and properties above the surface of the land.

The Land Code (Amendment) Bill 2022 was tabled by Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department (Law, MA63, and State-Federal Relations) Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali.

It was unanimously passed after its third reading.