Ministry fixes Gawai Dayak max prices for eight items in Sarikei

SARIKEI (May 24): The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) has listed eight items under its festive season maximum price scheme (SHMMP) for Gawai Dayak this year.

According to a statement from the KPDNHEP Sarikei office, the scheme will take effect from May 29 till June 4 and cover all districts in Sarikei Division – Sarikei, Meradong, Julau, and Pakan.

The items are live spent chicken at RM7.10 per kg (wholesale) and RM7.90 per kg (retail); chicken wings at RM13 per kg (wholesale) and RM14.50 per kg (retail); garlic from China at RM7 per kg (wholesale) and RM8.50 per kg (retail); round cabbages from Indonesia and China at RM4 per kg (wholesale) and RM5 per kg (retail); dried chili at RM18 per kg (wholesale) and RM20 per kg (retail); farm price for live pigs at RM13 per kg; pork belly at RM23 per kg (wholesale) and RM25 per kg (retail); and pork meat with fat at RM19 per kg (wholesale) and RM21 per kg (retail).

KPDNHEP Sarikei enforcement chief Mohamad Zawawi urged all traders to strictly comply with SHMMP by displaying pink price tags on the listed items and not breaching the maximum price set.

He warned that stern action as provided under the Price Control and Anti- Profiteering Act 2011 would be taken against traders failed to do so.

The Act provides for a fine of up to RM100,000, or up to three years imprisonment, or both for individuals convicted in court for selling the festive controlled items above the ceiling price.

For companies, the Act provides for a maximum RM500,000 fine or up to RM250,000 in compounds.

Individual traders who fail to display pink price tags are liable to be fined up to RM10,000 or issued compounds of up to RM5,000, whereas a company could face a fine of up to RM20,000 or compounds of up to RM10,000.

Mohamad also reminded traders to put price tags on all other items, failing which an individual trader could be slapped with a fine of up to RM50,000 or up to RM25,000 in compounds, while a company could be fined a maximum RM100,000 and receive up to RM50,000 in compounds.

“On SHMMP in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidilfitri, I am pleased to note that there was no case of wrongdoing recorded in the division and hope the clean record will be maintained during the Gawai celebration,” Mohamad added.

A total of 753 premises were checked during the Hari Raya Aidilfitri SHMMP period.