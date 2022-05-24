Ministry to set up single water entity in Sarawak

KUCHING (May 24): The Ministry of Utility and Telecommunication is planning to set up a water entity for Sarawak.

Its minister Datuk Julaihi Narawi said the ministry would combine the four existing water supply agencies, namely Kuching Water Board, Sibu Water Board, LAKU Management Sdn Bhd and Rural Water Supply Department (JBALB).

He said a single water entity would strengthen water supply services in the future.

“My ministry will also strengthen and breathe new life into the State Water Authority as a corporate body.

“Currently, the State Water Authority is referred to the permanent secretary of the Ministry of Utilities and Telecommunications (appointed officer only).

“This is important to improve the delivery of water supply services as well as ensuring a more efficient, effective and holistic management of water resources,” he said in his winding up speech today.

Julaihi said the Ministry was also taking steps to gazette 42 water catchment areas to protect and conserve raw water resources to meet the growing demand for water.

Any release of land within a radius of 8km from the raw water intake shall not affect the quality of raw water at the water intake.

“My ministry is also collaborating with Unimas, Akademi Binaan Malaysia and Sarawak Skills to produce more skilled manpower, especially pipe fitters and mains layers.

“This collaboration is to meet the high demand for manpower for new water supply projects to be implemented in the 12th Malaysia Plan.