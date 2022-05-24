Monkeypox: No cases received by MOH so far

KUALA LUMPUR (May 24): The Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed that it has not received any notification regarding a monkeypox infection or of a child said to be infected with the virus here as claimed on social media.

The MOH in a Twitter post stated that it had not received any notification regarding the monkeypox infection as of 5 pm today.

“If the viral video is true, the guardian is advised to take the child to a nearby government health facility immediately for examination and treatment,” he said.

The public is also advised not to spread any news that is unverified. — Bernama