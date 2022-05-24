National Park Tourist Support Centre project in Lundu-Sematan approved

KUCHING (May 24): A project to develop and establish a National Park Tourist Support Centre in Lundu-Sematan has been approved under the 12th Malaysia Plan, said Deputy Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Datuk Sebastian Ting.

He said Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC) has been appointed as the implementing agency for the project.

“The construction for the National Park Tourist Support Centre is estimated to cost around RM3 million,” he said during the question-and-answer session at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) yesterday.

He was responding to a question from Azizul Annuar Adenan (GPS-Tanjong Datu) who asked the ministry on the state government’s plans to develop the coastal area of Lundu-Sematan to strengthen the development of eco-tourism infrastructure in his constituency.

Ting said the scope of the project will see that the centre be completed with exhibition materials in the form of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) related to interesting destinations in Lundu-Sematan.

“This includes all national parks in the Lundu-Sematan area such as Gunung Gading, Tanjung Datu and Talang Satang,” he added.

Apart from this project, Ting said SFC was also applying for allocation for the proposed improvement of ecotourism facilities in Tanjung Datu National Park.

On a related matter, he noted that in an effort to increase the participation of the rural population in community-based ecotourism (CBET), the Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts in collaboration with relevant agencies held a working visit to Lundu District in March this year.

“A follow-up programme, ‘Engagement Session with Homestay Operators and Tourism Products’, will be held on June 11 and 12 in Lundu.

“It is hoped that more homestay operators can be registered and more tourism products around Lundu-Sematan can be identified from the session,” he said.

Ting said there are currently 41 active homestay operators in Tanjong Datu constituency.

“There are nine participants under Telok Melano Homestay, 16 participants under Pueh Homestay, and 16 participants under Tanah Hitam Homestay – all of which are located in Sematan,” he said.