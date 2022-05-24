Petronas contributes RM1 million in equipment for Homeward Programme

KOTA KINABALU (May 24): Petronas is contributing RM1 million worth of homecare equipment in support of the Homeward Programme, one of the state government’s flagship social initiatives under its Sabah Maju Jaya plan.

Petronas Senior Vice President of Corporate Strategy Mazuin Ismail handed over the cheque replica for the contribution to State Community Development and People’s Wellbeing Minister, Datuk Ir Shahelmey Yahya, witnessed by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor, accompanied by Petronas Senior Vice President of Project Delivery and Technology, Bacho Pilong, at the Majlis Ramah Mesra Hari Raya Petronas, here, on Tuesday.

The equipment contributed are 200 adjustable beds as well as 150 each for ward screens and ripple mattresses; 50 each for walking frames, walking sticks and crutches; 20 each for suction machines and reclining wheelchairs, and 13 oxygen concentrators.

Of these items, a total of 150 adjustable beds and 13 oxygen concentrators have been delivered between December last year and April this year to beneficiaries identified by the Sabah Social Welfare Services Department across the state. The delivery of the rest of the items will take place starting next month.

The Homeward Programme aims to provide care for the elderly as well as people with disabilities and the chronically ill in their home environment.

At the same event, Badan Kebajikan Islam Petronas contributed RM10,000 to asnaf students of SMK Bahang, Penampang.