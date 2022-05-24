Politicians unwilling to cooperate – Jeffrey

KOTA KINABALU (May 24): Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Jeffrey Kitingan said that the discussions and meetings on the issue of undocumented foreigners and foreign workers in Sabah were nearly concluded.

He said that there was one group of politicians who were unwilling to cooperate so far.

A town hall meeting will be held on June 2 and Jeffrey expected all the relevant stakeholders to attend, including the politicians.

“I hope that they are willing to cooperate. They are interested in the subject and for sure, they will attend. But whether they are interested in solving the problem is another issue,” he said on Tuesday.

Jeffrey who was appointed by the State Cabinet to lead the special committee on resolving the undocumented foreigners and immigrants issue in Sabah, added that they will be given a choice ‘A’ and ‘B’ and the choice selected by the majority will be the solution.

He also said that the preliminary draft report on the matter which he has been tasked to carry out since February, this year, was nearly completed.

He added that the draft will only be submitted to the State Cabinet after the town hall meeting.

“I expect it will be done and over and we will decide,” he said.