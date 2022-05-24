Miro questions efforts to address critically delayed Siniawan Waterfront project

KUCHING (May 24): Serembu assemblyman Miro Simuh has questioned efforts being taken to ensure the critically delayed Siniawan Waterfront project is not abandoned.

He lamented that the project, which was supposed to have been finished early last month, is only at 35 per cent completion.

“The question is what is the appropriate action that needs to be taken by the implementing agency in ensuring the project, which is important to the people, is not extremely behind schedule?

“Or what action will be taken to prevent the project from becoming an abandoned project,” he said when debating the motion of thanks for the Head of State’s address in the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) yesterday.

Miro said as the assemblyman of the area, he may become the peoples’ “punching bag” if appropriate steps are not taken.

He said the state’s implementing agencies must closely monitor every government project for the people.

According to him, they must be firm and bold in taking the necessary action against contractors who fail to implement the people’s mandate in the name of development.

He said hundreds of millions and up to billions of ringgit are spent in the name of development in all corners of Sarawak to ensure everyone is connected with roads, electricity, and water supply, telecommunication access, schools, social amenities, houses of worship, and so on.

“However, it is quite disappointing to see some projects in our area are being critically delayed,” he said.