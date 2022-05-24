Better security at Lachau border area urgently needed, says Mong Dagang

KUCHING (May 24): There is an urgent need to beef up safety and security at Lachau and its surrounding areas, said Datuk Mong Dagang (GPS-Bukit Begunan).

He said this is because Lachau is located very near the Indonesian border.

He pointed out there is currently just one police booth in Lachau, where only two police personnel are stationed at any given time.

“With only two police personnel at any given time, their movement and capacity to respond to any eventualities are limited.

“The nearby police station, which is in Pantu, is also facing a shortage of police personnel,” he said when debating the motion of appreciation on the Head of State’s address in the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) yesterday.

Mong said he was made to understand that the Bukit Aman police headquarters had approved additional police personnel, including officers, for the state.

“Unfortunately, Lachau does not have a permanent police station,” he said.

Mong pointed out, “Lachau is a very important trading centre for not only locals but Indonesians living near the border”.

He added that Lachau is also an important stopover area for motorists travelling along the Pan-Borneo Highway.