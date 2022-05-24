Rep wants govt implementing agencies, stakeholders to find out root cause of sick projects in Sarawak

KUCHING (May 24): Pelagus assemblyman Wilson Nyabong Ijang has urged the government implementing agencies and stakeholders to find out the root cause of the sick projects in the state, especially in the rural areas.

He pointed out that while building roads will act as the catalyst for economic growth, the downstream immediate benefits of well-constructed infrastructure is education.

“We have heard of students walking for hours through the jungle, paddling boats for hours, crossing dangerous ravines, rivers and facing all other dangers. Some of us here have had personal experience in doing that during our schooling days and the sad thing is, some of the students today also face the same challenges. Staying in a hot, overcrowded dormitory, away from family for days used to be the norm before and still does in some places now.

“I do know of some school students who wake up at 4am to get ready and catch a van and travel to school for two hours to attend school and they reach home after school at 6pm. If the child spends so many hours in travel, how will they be ready to do homework and revision. All these happens because the roads are bad,” he said in his debate on the TYT’s address at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting today.

He believed that all these issues will be solved if there is road connectivity.

He pointed out that the increase in price of construction materials by more than 30 per cent could affect the implementation of infrastructure projects in Sarawak, especially in the rural areas.

“Transportation to bring quarry from Kuching to A7 of Baleh road construction site is RM80 per tonne, almost triple price of the material. Another challenge for the contractor to implement rural road infrastructure in Minor Rural Project (MRP) and Rural Transformation Programme (RTP) is the maintenance fee charged by timber company.

“I urge the government to review the flat rate of RM3 per kilometre per vehicle per round trip. With this charged, it is not easy for small contractor of Class F to sustain in implementing our MRP and RTP,” he said.

In addition, Wilson hoped the government will look seriously into the poor internet coverage, connections and infrastructure immediately.

“We have read various news reports and opinions from NGOs about students who have been left behind due to the poor Internet coverage and quality as well as in most cases unavailability of Internet connection in schools. We the GPS government must make a courageous effort to solve these issues in the near future.

“I came to know that Telekom Malaysia is deploying fiber optic cable from Kanowit to Kapit that span a distance of 109 kilometres, which can facilitate the migration of 680 subscribers in Kapit, 120 in Song and 140 in Belaga. I wish Telekom Malaysia will extent fiber optic cable to Bukit Mabong District and to Baleh Dam too,” he said.