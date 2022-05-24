Sabah not facing shortage of meat

KOTA KINABALU (May 24): Sabah is not facing any shortage of meat supply, said Agriculture and Food Industries Minister Datuk Dr Jeffrey Kitingan.

“In Sabah, we still have a lot of chicken. In the kampungs, every family keeps chicken. So the impact of having no chicken is not so bad in Sabah. Even though we import chicken, we don’t import that much because we have enough,” he said.

Jeffrey who is also Deputy Chief Minister, told reporters on Tuesday that the items that were being imported in Sabah were mainly chicken parts such as chicken wings.

“I am only afraid that during festivities, the supply of imported chicken will drop and this will cause the price of chicken to go up. I hope this will be moderated by our own chicken supplies at kampung level,” he said.

Jeffrey also said that aside from having enough chicken to meet the local demand, Sabah is also self-sufficient in egg and pork supply.

“But we are dependent on imports for red meat,” said Jeffrey who urged every household to produce their own food from their own backyard and support local produced goods such as kampung chicken.

“They are so many (kampong chickens)…it is more expensive but we buy local,” he said.

He said that people are encouraged to plant and grow their own food to avoid consuming chemicals that may be used in commercially produced food.

“There are also many new methods of farming now that are called precision farming and hydroponic, although the relations to animals, we cannot expect instant results.”

On Monday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said that the export of 3.6 million chickens would be stopped from June 1 until the prices and production of chicken stabilised.

He said this was a short-term measure by the government to address the supply and prices of chicken at present.

Jeffrey also noted that the African Swine Flu has reduced the supply of pork in the market.

“But there are other alternatives – lamb, chicken and fish,” he said.