Sagah: 2,393 teachers recruited last year, 766 Sarawakians

KUCHING (May 24): A total of 2,393 teachers have been recruited last year to address the issue of teacher shortage in Sarawak, of which 766 are Sarawakians, said state Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development Datuk Roland Sagah Wee Inn.

Sagah said several recommendations and proposals were submitted to Ministry of Education (MoE) to address the issue of teacher shortage in Sarawak and the one-off teachers recruitment conducted last year was one of the proposals taken up.

“We are indeed very concerned on the issue of shortage of teachers in Sarawak. As education is under the federal government’s purview, which includes the hiring and transfer of teachers, our hands are tied,” said Sagah in his ministerial winding up speech in State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting today.

He said another proposal has been submitted to the Prime Minister Datuk Sri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and MoE to address the teacher shortage issue in the state.

“We highly hope the federal government under the prime minister will seriously consider our proposal so that the issue of shortage of teachers in Sarawak can be resolved amicably.”

Sagah said a total of 490 teachers had opted for early retirement in the state for the past three years, with 138 teachers opted for early retirement in 2019, followed by 164 in 2020 and 188 in 2021.

According to state education department, the number constituted only 0.0004 per cent of the total number of teachers in the state, he added.

Sagah said the main reasons for the teachers to opt for early retirement were due to health reasons, wanting to move on to other areas after teaching for over 30 years and wanting to focus on family.

“Any application for early retirement by teachers will be submitted to the ministry and Department of Public Service Malaysia for a final decision,” he added.

Meanwhile, Sagah said the state government has been collaborating with teachers education institute (IPGs), Aminuddin Baki Institute Sarawak branch, Jemaah Nazir Sarawak and state Education Department to implement the Continuous Professional Programme (CPD) since 2020.

He added that over RM1 million has been spent on the programme and about 3,600 teachers were involved in the programme in 2021 alone.

“My ministry will continue to support our teachers’ CPD needs and more face-to-face trainings will be organised, especially for those who have not had the opportunity to attend any courses yet,” said Sagah.