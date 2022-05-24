Sagah: Project to complete SK Long Sukang approved under 12MP Rolling Plan 2

KUCHING (May 24): The project to complete the abandoned works at SK Long Sukang in Lawas has been approved under the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) Rolling Plan 2, said Sarawak Minister of Education, Innovation and Talend Development Datuk Roland Sagah Wee Inn.

Sagah said the work scopes include the inspection on structural integrity of the abandoned buildings, slope reinforcement works; completing the abandoned school buildings consisting of administrative block, academic block of six classrooms and canteen building; and the construction of water treatment plants, exterior works and other facilities.

“Public Works Department (JKR) Malaysia had carried out a thorough inspection on March 9, 2022 and concluded that there is a need to carry out detailed structural analysis to verify the structural integrity of the abandoned buildings.

“For this, JKR Malaysia is in the midst of appointing the consultant. The project direction can only be determined once the analysis is done,” he said in his winding speech at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting here today.

Sagah was responding to Ba Kelalan assemblyman Baru Bian’s statement in April last year, who called on the minister in charge of education in Sarawak to take a personal interest in the uncompleted school.

Baru said this RM25-million project was approved and commenced in 2009 under the 9th Malaysia Plan, and Malaysians are now at the 12th Malaysia Plan in 2021.

He lamented that a school should not take 12 years to build, saying the people of Long Sukang had waited for so long.

“The minister in charge should take a personal interest in the matter. If the problem of water logging and soil movement cannot be solved, the Education Ministry should consider demolishing the incomplete structure and building a new one on higher dry ground,” Baru said in the statement.