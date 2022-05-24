SCIB clinches second road infra project in Sarawak worth RM38 mln

KUCHING (May 24): Sarawak Consolidated Industries Berhad (SCIB) announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, SCIB Properties Sdn Bhd (SCIB Properties), has accepted a letter of award (LOA) from Masama Sdn Bhd (Masama) for an engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning (EPCC) contract worth RM38 million for the road infrastructure projects in Sarawak.

The LOA will see SCIB Properties undertake, implement, and complete the proposed new road connecting Baleh Bridge, RH. Belaja, Ng. Benin, SK. Ng. Pelagus and Pelagus Resort in Daerah Kapit, Sarawak with the terms and conditions as stipulated in the contract signed between Masama and Regional Corridor Development Authority (Recoda).

The LOA comes under Package 2 of Road Infrastructure Projects in Pelagus and Baleh and it will commence starting from May 2022 to March 2023.

Group managing director/chief executive officer of SCIB, Rosland Othman said, “This road infrastructure project in Sarawak gave us the momentum we needed to continue cementing our presence into the state.

“We are delighted to have secured a second infrastructure project within a week’s time, as this serves as a testament to our continued efforts and commitment toward the Company’s growth as well as our proven track record to secure sizeable contracts from our clients.

“Furthermore, our reputation as the preferred supplier to not just the Sarawak government but also the private sector in the state has given us the necessary competitive edge in securing the projects.

“SCIB recognises that this project can potentially further benefits our manufacturing segment and also magnify the strength of our manufactured product supply in the foreseeable future.

“We will continue to leverage our core expertise to secure new projects and we firmly believe that this project will not only boost our order book and financial position but also it will benefit our growing footprint of projects in Sarawak.”