SFC: Mating season not listed as factors contributing to rise in croc attacks

KUCHING (May 24): The emergence of many crocodiles in many rivers in Sarawak of late has nothing to do with their mating period, which usually occurs during the wet season, between September and March.

In pointing this out, Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC) deputy chief executive officer I, Oswald Braken Tisen, says the likeliest explanation is that the female crocodiles are now finding areas for nesting.

“It is possible that the female crocodiles are travelling to find areas for nesting and during this period, they would act more aggressively in defending their nesting ground.

“The current change in the weather, from wet to hot, in Sarawak may also influence the animal’s behaviour.

“Crocodilians are ectotherms (animals of which body temperature changes with the temperature of the environment); thus, their ability to hunt for and digest food is affected by the weather.

“These could be among the factors contributing to the recent cases of attacks on human,” he told The Borneo Post here.

When asked about crocodile sightings near commercial areas here, Oswald described it as ‘not something unusual’.

“Crocodiles have been spotted in the urban areas – in ditches or drains, or in the river near many commercial centres; it is not something unusual.

“These areas are connected to the river system, and rivers are the habitat of crocodiles.

“Rest assured, the SFC’s SWAT (Swift Wildlife Action Team) is monitoring these areas regularly,” he said.

According to Oswald, one reason why crocodiles are drawn to the areas near human settlements is easy access to food, specifically food waste being thrown into the rivers.

“Crocodiles are opportunistic animals; they prefer to stay in areas where food is abundant and easily accessible.”

Nevertheless, he said SFC had been continuously reminding the communities along rivers, especially those infested with crocodiles, about the important of being alert and cautious always.

“We (SFC) have been using various approaches, including distributing leaflets, disseminating the information to their leaders, and also using social media.

“Moreover, we call upon all to report to us immediately should they spot any crocodile near their houses, or if it could endanger their safety,” he said.

Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, who is also Second Minister for Natural Resources and Urban Development, will talk about the recent crocodile attacks in Sarawak in his winding-up speech in the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting tomorrow (May 25).

For the record, two cases were reported very recently – one at Kampung Nyabut in Telaga Air near here where a seven-year-old boy was attacked and dragged away by a crocodile into the river in front of the family’s house, and another at Kampung Kangka in Lundu, which killed a 56-year-old man.