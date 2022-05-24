Sikie: Bill on new Native Courts Ordinance expected to be tabled at DUN sitting later this year

KUCHING (May 24): A Bill on a new Native Courts Ordinance is expected to be tabled at the next State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting later this year, said Datuk John Sikie Tayai.

The Minister in the Premier of Sarawak’s Department said the proposed new ordinance will repeal the current Native Courts Ordinance 1992 and the Native Courts Rules 1993 to pave the way for the state to transform its Native Courts.

“We anticipate that this new Bill would be tabled at the next DUN sitting.

“The proposed transformation of the Native Courts Sarawak would commence in earnest only after the new Native Courts Ordinance has been passed,” he said when delivering his ministerial winding-up speech at the DUN Sitting.

Sikie told the august House that efforts have been made by the Sarawak government to elevate the Native Courts Sarawak into an independent judicial system equivalent to the Syariah and Civil Courts.

“Prior to the transformation, a comprehensive study was required to comply with the government’s directive to determine the current relevance of the Native Courts Sarawak to meet the rising expectations of the stakeholders in today’s digitalisation and globalisation era,” he said.

He pointed out that the study to transform the Native Courts Sarawak was commissioned by the state government in January 2020.

“It was originally planned to be only a nine-month study.

“Unfortunately, it was not completed as scheduled in October 2020. The delay was inevitable and mainly due to the Covid-19 pandemic,” he disclosed.

He said the consultant appointed to undertake the study had submitted their final report in March this year.

“The outcome and recommendations therein will soon be presented to the State Cabinet for consideration and approval,” he said, noting that one of the main recommendations in the study was for the Native Courts Ordinance 1992 and the Native Courts Rules 1993 to be repealed with a new Ordinance to transform the Native Courts.

On a related issue, Sikie said as of May 12 this year, a total of 10,025 out of 15,954 cases have been resolved at the Native Courts Sarawak.

“These cases comprised NCR land disputes between natives, breaches of Native Laws and Customs and Applications by non-native to be identified with a native community.

“This achievement is equivalent to 62.8 per cent,” he said.

He said the Native Courts Sarawak continues to strive for further excellence in its continuous effort and commitment to settle and reduce the number of backlogged cases by implementing Balanced Scorecard (BSC) in the beginning of 2022 by focusing and concentrating on settlement of cases involving NCR land disputes and land compensation as its main Key Performance Indicator (KPI) or Objective.

“The settlement of these cases have tremendously contributed to the unity and harmony amongst the Native Communities in Sarawak.

“In this regard, I must congratulate the Chief Registrar of Native Courts Sarawak and his staff, Residents, District Officers, the Community Leaders and Headmen for their success in dispensing native cases under their respective jurisdiction,” said Sikie.