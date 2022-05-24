Singapore to minimise impact from chicken supply shortage in Malaysia

SINGAPORE (May 24): Singapore is closely monitoring the situation on its chicken imports from Malaysia and working with stakeholders, such as importers to minimise the impact from chicken supply shortage across the Causeway.

“For example, they will activate their supply chains to increase imports of chilled chicken from alternative sources, increase import of frozen chicken from existing non-Malaysia suppliers, or draw from their stocks of poultry,” said Singapore Food Agency (SFA) in its Facebook update.

Malaysia’s Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced Monday that exports of up to 3.6 million chickens will be stopped from June 1 until chicken prices and production stabilise.

It was as a short-term measure for the ongoing chicken shortage issue.

“While there may be temporary disruptions to the supply of chilled chicken, frozen chicken options remain available to mitigate the shortfall.

“We strongly encourage consumers to play their part by being open to switching choices within and across food groups – such as consuming frozen chicken instead of chilled – as well as other sources of meat products. We also advise consumers to buy only what they need,” said SFA.

According to SFA, approximately 34 per cent of Singapore’s chicken imports in 2021 are from Malaysia – almost all are imported as live chickens which are slaughtered and chilled in Singapore -.

SFA is a statutory board under the republic’s Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment to oversee food safety and security in Singapore. – Bernama